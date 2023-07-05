ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Celebrating the abolitionist Austin Steward is becoming a tradition in Rochester.

On July 5, 1827, historians say Steward delivered a speech marking the day slavery ended in New York State. Steward was a successful businessman in Rochester who predates Frederick Douglass by more than 20 years.

Wednesday’s event outside the Arnett Library honors the legacy of Steward, and serves as a reminder of the resilience of Black people.

Organizers applauded the young people in the audience for wanting to learn more about the rich history. The event included re-enactments, story telling, music, vendors and a “Freedom Now” town hall discussion.