ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we near the one year anniversary of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz’s death, one of his former colleagues is doing what many consider impossible.

“He was at times larger than life,” said Former Rochester Police Officer Brett Sobieraski.

It was Anthony Mazurkiewicz’s personality that drove Sobieraski to begin his journey, running marathons every day through eight different states.

“I was going to run around a track for two days straight and have people join me, but I just didn’t think that was big enough for the personality or the kind of police officer Anthony was,” he said.

Officer Mazurkiewicz died last summer — shot in the line of duty. He was a father of four, a grandfather of three, and a husband.

“About a week before I left, I sat down with Lynn, his widow, and we had coffee together, and we talked, and we cried, and we laughed,” Sobieraski said. “One of her biggest fears is that people will forget his sacrifices. I’m going to make sure they don’t.”

In hopes of supporting his family in their time of need, Sobieraski began his journey in April.

“Tony worked in the tactical unit which has a number designated of eight.”

And so ‘8 States for Maz’ was created.

Brett started in Florida. He just wrapped up marathon 13 in South Carolina Friday. By the end he’ll have 48 marathons under his belt.

That last stretch in Rochester – he says will be most special.

“It will almost be a year after his death, and we can show his family that we love them, that we honor Tony’s sacrifice, and that we will never forget that he laid his life down in defense of our community. “

Runners will meet June 11 at Genesee Valley Park around noon, then run the last three miles to the Hall of Justice in Rochester. Click here to register. Click here to donate.