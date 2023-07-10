Poker chips are often combined in a set that includes cards and dice for a range of games for up to 10 people.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A federal grand jury indicted seven people in connection to an illegal gambling business in Rochester.

The undercover investigation into the gambling ring began in September, 2020. Wiretaps followed that November, with a search warrant executed at a Blossom Road location in April, 2021, allegedly during an illegal poker game.

According to prosecutors:

Louis P. Ferrari II, Dominic Sprague, and Tomasso Sessa are charged with two counts of conspiracy, one count of transmission of wagering information, and two counts of operating an illegal gambling business.

Anthony Amato, Joseph Lombardo, Jeffrey Boscarino, and James Civiletti are charged with one count of conspiracy, one count of transmission of wagering information, and one count of operating an illegal gambling business.

Ferrari and Sprague were accused of running illegal poker games at 565 Blossom Road. Prosecutors said Ferrari also ran the group’s illegal sports gambling website.

Ferrari was also accused of collecting gambling payments in cash and laundering that money through the storefront of his business, Ferrari Excavating, on Steel Street in Rochester. Sprague was accused of collecting and paying cash bets from his own business, a pawn shop on Stone Road in Greece.

Investigators determined the group generated more than $10,000,000 winnings.

Ferrari, Lombardo, and Civiletti were arraigned and released Monday. Sprague and Amato’s arraignment was set for Tuesday, and Boscarino and Sessa for Wednesday.