ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Powerball ticket purchased at a Rochester Tops Markets location scored a third prize winning of $50,000, the New York Lottery announced Sunday.

Two third prize winning tickets were sold for the April 8 Powerball drawing. Each winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.

The $50,000 winner was purchased at the Tops Markets at 2345 Buffalo Road in Rochester.

The Power Play prize-winning ticket — worth $150,000 — was purchased at a Shell Food Mart in West Babylon.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on April 8 are 11, 22, 24, 51, 60 with the Powerball being 18.

The Power Play multiplier for Saturday’s drawing is 3, which means the third-place prize – not including the jackpot – was tripled to $150,000.

The Power Play feature is an additional $1 extra per game.

The New York Lottery says players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.