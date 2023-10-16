ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested Monday, after a shooting led to a police chase in the City of Rochester.

Officers were called to Clifford Avenue at Maria Street around 4:00 p.m. for the report of gunshots from a vehicle, according to police. Investigators said when officers tried to stop the vehicle, it fled.

Police gave chase through the area of Avenue A at Roth Street, where they said two people jumped out of the moving car and ran. Both were caught.

The vehicle then circled back to Maria Street, where police said the driver and another person fled on foot. They were taken into custody as well.

Investigators said gunshots fired from the suspect vehicle hit an occupied home in the area. No injuries were reported.

A portion of Clifford Avenue was briefly closed for the investigation.