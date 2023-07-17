ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police arrested four people after a chase ended in the Hudson Avenue Walmart parking lot Monday.

Police said officers were called to Avenue C around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a person waving a handgun out the window of a car. When they found the car driving on Rohr Street, investigators say the driver refused to pull over.

Police chased the car until it drove into the parking lot of the Hudson Avenue Walmart, at which point investigators allege four people got out and attempted to run into the store.

All four people were taken into custody. Police said they “sustained minor injuries” during their arrests. They did not share any information about how the suspects were injured.

Police said all four suspects would face charges.