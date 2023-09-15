ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A recent $3 million acquisition will help kick off Rochester’s Urban Tree Transformation, a program introduced by Senator Chuck Schumer earlier this year.

The Urban Tree Transformation program is derived from Schumer’s $1.5 billion Urban Forest Funding that was secured in the Inflation Reduction Act. The money will be distributed over the next ten years.

According to a statement from Schumer, Rochester has suffered from declining tree canopy for decades. From 2018 to 2021, the city planted 2,335 new trees, but removed 436.

In 2022, Mayor Malik Evans introduced a Tree Expansion and Beautification Program. Evans says funding from the Inflation Reduction Act would help to plant 6,000 new trees across Rochester over the next three years.

This would bring every neighborhood in the City of Rochester to an 85% stocking rate — meaning a street tree will be planted in 85% of places that can accommodate a tree — and, according to Schumer, would increase the public tree inventory to 70,000 by the end of 2025.