350 Rochester Regional Health employees out after refusing COVID-19 vaccination

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Religious exemptions to New York State’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for health care workers came to an end Monday. Rochester Regional Health says 350 former employees who did not comply with that mandate are no longer employed by the system.
Those 350 former employees represent roughly 1.8% of the approximately 19,500 RRH employees working in the Rochester and St. Lawrence regions.
“While we know the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, we understand that getting the vaccine is a personal decision,” RRH said in a statement issued Wednesday. “Our primary focus is the safety and well-being of our patients and employees, and to ensure we continue operating safely and effectively.”
RRH said Wednesday it had already begin “strengthening and expanding” its workforce by hiring new employees.
“We remain ready to deliver care and strongly encourage those in need not to delay seeking medical attention.”
Read the full statement from Rochester Regional Health
Rochester Regional Health wants to express our sincere appreciation for our employees. Their steadfast dedication to our patients continues to help guide our community through the pandemic.
Rochester Regional is complying with the New York State COVID-19 mandate for health care workers. Our health system contacted unvaccinated employees with religious exemptions regarding New York State’s requirement. Several vaccination clinics were also held to help employees get their first dose before Monday’s deadline.
Unfortunately, we had approximately 350 employees in the Rochester and St. Lawrence regions who made the personal choice to decline vaccination and leave our health system. The employees represent approximately 200 full-time equivalents (FTEs). While we know the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, we understand that getting the vaccine is a personal decision.
As an integrated health care delivery system, we are able to coordinate and deploy resources to areas of need. We are also strengthening and expanding our workforce with the hiring of new employees. Our primary focus is the safety and well-being of our patients and employees, and to ensure we continue operating safely and effectively. We remain ready to deliver care and strongly encourage those in need not to delay seeking medical attention.
Rochester Regional thanks our teams for their ongoing heartfelt courage, care and commitment.