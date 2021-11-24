350 Rochester Regional Health employees out after refusing COVID-19 vaccination

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Religious exemptions to New York State’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for health care workers came to an end Monday. Rochester Regional Health says 350 former employees who did not comply with that mandate are no longer employed by the system.

Those 350 former employees represent roughly 1.8% of the approximately 19,500 RRH employees working in the Rochester and St. Lawrence regions.

“While we know the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, we understand that getting the vaccine is a personal decision,” RRH said in a statement issued Wednesday. “Our primary focus is the safety and well-being of our patients and employees, and to ensure we continue operating safely and effectively.”

RRH said Wednesday it had already begin “strengthening and expanding” its workforce by hiring new employees.

“We remain ready to deliver care and strongly encourage those in need not to delay seeking medical attention.”

