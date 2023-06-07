ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three teenagers —ages 13, 14, and 17— were hospitalized after a shooting in Rochester Wednesday night.

According to investigators, the shooting happened shortly before 7:00 p.m. after a car crash on Frost Avenue. Officers found 13-year-old girl on nearby Genesee Street with at least one gunshot wound to her upper body.

Two other victims — a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy— arrived at Strong Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle. Police said all three were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said more information would be available Thursday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

