ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three teenagers were arrested in Rochester Monday, accused of fleeing police in a stolen car.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a Kia Sportage stolen out of Greece drove directly at officers patrolling on Nielsen Street around 3:00 p.m. Both officers got out of the way without being hit.

An officer gave chase on Lake Avenue toward Driving Park, but police said they stopped the pursuit due to traffic conditions. The stolen Kia stopped nearby.

Investigators said concerned community members led them to three suspects, a 15-year-old boy driver and two female passengers, one 15 and the other 16. The boy was charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of stolen property, and unlawfully fleeing a police officer. The girls were charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.