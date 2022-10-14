ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three local Habitat for Humanity affiliates are merging to continue their mission of serving the Greater Rochester Area.

Wayne County and Ontario County Habitat for Humanity are merging with Flower City Habitat for Humanity. The three affiliates expect the merger to generate nearly $1 million more in revenue, along with expense reduction, to serve more families in the coming years.

The name of this new organization will be the Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity.

“We’re becoming Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity because we believe we can be greater together, and we have a deep belief collectively that greater things are still to be done in our community, and we’re coming together because we intend to be prepared to answer that call,” said Tim Guillemette, COO of Flower City Habitat for Humanity.

The Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity is expected to be running in January 2023.