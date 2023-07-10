ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were arrested Monday, after a gunpoint carjacking and police chase in Rochester.

According to Rochester police, officers were called to Upper Falls Boulevard around 8:15 p.m. for the report of an armed carjacking. Investigators said the stolen vehicle hit an RPD patrol car as it fled the scene.

Police gave chase until the vehicle “stopped “became disabled” on Brighton Henrietta Town Line Road. Investigators did not elaborate on how the vehicle was stopped.

Three people were taken into custody, an adult and two minors. Two of those suspects reported minor injuries. Investigators did not say how they were injured.