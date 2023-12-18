ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were arrested Monday after a robbery, car chase, and foot chase in Rochester.

According to police, officers tried to stop a vehicle involved in a robbery shortly before 4:00 p.m. The suspect vehicle fled, and police gave chase until it crashed into another car near Lexington Avenue at Curlew Street.

Three people got out of the car and ran from the scene of the crash, police said. All three were caught and taken into custody.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was treated at the scene.