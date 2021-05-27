270 guns surrendered at Rochester gun buyback event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the New York Attorney General’s office say 270 firearms, including 20 assault rifles, were turned into law enforcement Wednesday at a gun buyback event.

The event, hosted by the attorney general’s office and the Rochester Police Department, was the largest gun buyback turnout in the event’s history, officials said Thursday.

The community buyback resulted in 270 guns being collected, including 159 handguns, 71 rifles and shotguns, 20 assault rifles, and 20 non-working or antique guns. Since 2013, OAG has hosted gun buyback events throughout New York state and has successfully collected more than 3,030 firearms.

In exchange for the firearms, the attorney general’s office also offered monetary compensation, in the form of prepaid gift cards, and Apple iPads when an unloaded gun was received and secured by an officer on-site.

“With gun violence continuing to plague our communities, it is essential that these dangerous firearms are now off our streets and out of our homes,” said Attorney General James. “Our gun buyback and its ‘no questions asked’ approach are critical components in our efforts to keep these weapons from falling into the wrong hands and ensuring that New Yorkers are safe and protected. My office remains committed to protecting communities from potential gun tragedies, and I thank our partners for their continued work to support this vital program.”