ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently on scene of a motor vehicle accident involving two tractor-trailers and a flatbed tow truck on Rt. 390.

The MCSO says an early investigation showed a Murray’s Towing flatbed tow truck was stopped on the right side of the highway, just south of Exit 12 in Henrietta, where it was attempting to remove an uninvolved AP Plumbing work van from a ditch.

A tractor trailer struck the left, rear corner of the flat bed, according to MCSO. They add the driver of the tractor trailer struck the flat bed tow truck, reacted to the collision in front of him, and swerved to the left.

This resulted in the flat bed tow truck ending in the center, grassy median as well, according to MCSO.

According to the MCSO, there was one minor injury reported to one of the drivers, and he is currently being treated on scene.

For those driving in the area, Rt. 390 northbound, just south of Exit 12, is reduced to a single lane while crews assess the situation.

The MCSO says no citations have been issued at this time. Stay with News 8 for updates when the roadway is completely reopen.

