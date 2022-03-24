ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries following an overnight crash on Saxton Street Thursday.

According to authorities, the crash involved a single vehicle that caught on fire after making contact with a bridge while travelling on a train underpass located on Saxton Street.

Two victims were dragged away from the burning wreckage and transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries. Both are females in their 30s, officials say.

The burning car, which was fully engulfed in flames, caused several “explosions” as responding officers approached it to pull the women away from the fire, according to authorities.

News 8 crew members say the fire caused by the crash has been put out, and access to portion of Saxton Street has been closed off to traffic.

Additional details on the condition of the two occupants are not available at this time.

An investigation into what caused the crash is currently underway with Rochester police on scene.

Image captured of the vehicle involved in the crash underneath an overpass on Saxton Street. (WROC File/Alec Richardson)

RPD on scene for a one-vehicle MVA with the car on fire on Saxton St. near Maple St. They tell us that two victims were found with serious injuries and were dragged away from the burning wreckage. Both have been transported to Strong and the fire was put out. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/ftgx5c5f2l — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) March 24, 2022

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.