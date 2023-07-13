ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were hospitalized Thursday after a shooting on Genesee Street in Rochester.

It happened less than 24 hours after a fatal shooting in the same area.

According to investigators, officers heard gunfire in the area of Genesee Street and Frost Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. They found two men in their 20s on the corner, both with gunshot wounds.

The men were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. Police said one was in critical condition, the other stable.

Location

No suspects were arrested, Anyone with information is asked to call 911.