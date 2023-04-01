ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two drivers were taken to Strong Hospital after a crash at the intersection of Carter Street and Avenue D Saturday afternoon, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Rochester police say a vehicle traveling eastbound on Avenue D through the intersection of Carter Street was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Carter Street through the same intersection.

The collision, according to RPD, caused one of the vehicles to roll onto its side. The driver was removed from the vehicle by the Rochester Fire Department.

Both drivers, 21 and 55 female city residents, were taken to Strong for non-life-threatening injuries.

A traffic ticket was issued, according to police, as one of the vehicles involved passed through a red signal, causing the accident.