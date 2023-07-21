ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two dogs are dead and 23 were sickened due to an illness at the Rochester Animal Services’ Verona Street shelter, according to the City of Rochester.

The city says the shelter closed Thursday to address a gastrointestinal health concern among its canine population.

As of Friday afternoon, testing has been inconclusive, according to the city. RAS is continuing to investigate what is causing the illness. They say two dogs died due to the illness, which has affected 23 of the 49 dogs residing in the shelter.

According to the city, the animals showing signs of illness are currently undergoing treatment. They add the illness is only affecting dogs in RAS’s care, and it is not a concern to animals throughout the community.

The city urges those who are concerned about the health of their pet to contact their private veterinarian.

RAS says the Verona Street location will remain closed to walk-in visitors and animal surrenders as they continue the addressing of the health concern. City leaders anticipate a reopening of the shelter by August 1.