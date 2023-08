ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old was hospitalized Wednesday evening, after a shooting in the City of Rochester.

According to investigators, officers were called to Flint Street around 7:00 p.m. after a shotspotter detected gunfire.

When police were on scene, an 18-year-old Rochester man walked into Strong Memorial Hospital with what police initially said were life-threatening injuries. They later said he was listed in critical but stable condition.

No suspects were arrested.