ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One lucky Rochestarian is almost $11,000 richer after Friday’s TAKE 5 drawing, the New York Lottery announced Saturday morning.

The ticket was sold at the Wegmans located on Mt. Read Blvd. in Rochester. The ticket was worth $10,971.50, NYL representatives said.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn twice daily at around 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Winners can claim their prize up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Winning numbers for all New York lottery drawings can be found at nylottery.ny.gov. The New York Lottery is the largest lottery in North America, according to NYL representatives.

For New Yorkers or loved ones facing issues with their relationship to gambling, toll-free and confidential help is available. Call New York’s HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369).