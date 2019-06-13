Rochester Solar Technology

A division of O’Connell Electric Company, Rochester Solar Technologies is Upstate New York’s premiere solar installation provider. We specialize in providing cost effective solutions from routine solar installations to complex and challenging electrical power systems. We have the equipment, technical resources and infrastructure in place to satisfy every objective of your solar project—from residential to commercial to distributed generation utility-grade solar facilities. Our engineering staff, certified technicians, installation and test equipment, management expertise, and financial strength guarantee project success.In 1968, Walter T. Parkes purchased O’Connell Electric. His objective was to build the company into a full-service electrical contractor through diversification of service offerings and the pursuit of unique, challenging projects. The approach paid off. Walt’s philosophy laid the foundation for the company we are today, a corporate culture that fosters innovative thinking and strategic action.