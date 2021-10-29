Rochester Rundown: Week of October 29, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes!
Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps the past week’s top stories with everything you need to know, or might have missed.
This week’s episode features the latest on:
- ‘Sex crime’ misdemeanor complaint filed against former Gov. Cuomo
- FDA advisory panel recommends Pfizer shot for kids ages 5-11
- Greece Police Chief resigning in wake of crash, district attorney investigation continues
- ‘Nowhere left to turn’: Rochester teacher details alleged sexual assault by student
- 3 arrested at Hilton Board of Education meeting after mask refusal, disruption
- Scorpions found in package delivered to Joywave drummer in Rochester
- ROC Holiday Village 2021: Plans announced to bring holiday cheer back downtown
- Election day is Tuesday: Voter Guide 2021 with every candidate, every race for general election