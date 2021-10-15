Rochester Rundown: Week of October 15, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes!
Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps the past week’s top stories with everything you need to know, or might have missed.
This week’s episode features the latest on:
- WATCH: AG releases unedited Rochester police body camera footage in fatal Family Dollar shooting
- David Smith becomes Rochester’s fourth police chief in last 13 months
- Federal judge: Religious vaccine exemption stays for New York health care workers
- Gov. Hochul on religious exemption for health care vaccine mandate: ‘We will appeal this’
- Canada border to reopen for fully vaccinated travelers on November 8th
- Feds detail complaint against Hilton man charged in January 6th Capitol attack
- Brockport man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, arrested at Fort Bragg in North Carolina