Rochester Rundown: Week of October 1, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes!
Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps the past week’s top stories with everything you need to know, or might have missed.
This week’s episode features the latest on:
- State’s vaccination mandate for health care workers takes effect
- Monroe County begins administering Pfizer booster shots to eligible residents
- 14-year-old charged with rape, accused of sexual assault at Gates Chili High School
- Pittsford students walk-out to protest district’s response to racist video
- Fire at Susan B. Anthony House in Rochester ruled suspicious
- Josh Allen wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after Bills rout Washington