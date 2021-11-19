Rochester Rundown: Week of November 19, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes!
Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps the past week’s top stories with everything you need to know, or might have missed.
This week’s episode features the latest on:
- Gov. Hochul: Anyone 18+ in high transmission areas can get COVID-19 booster
- Vaccine mandate: Religious exemptions end Monday for New York health care workers
- Visitation for all residents at all times: New York state updates nursing home guidelines
- Mayor Warren declares state of emergency due to ongoing violence in Rochester
- Emergency order allows Rochester police to close businesses ‘associated with violence’
- Mayor Warren introduces new citizen-interview panel for police hiring in Rochester
- Brothers charged with murder for attack outside Rochester bus station
- Canandaigua man arrested for fatal October hit-and-run
- Democrats poised for majority in Monroe County Legislature after absentee count
- CBD, hemp processing plant to open in Chili in late Spring