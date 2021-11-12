Rochester Rundown: Week of November 12, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes!
Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps the past week’s top stories with everything you need to know, or might have missed.
This week’s episode features the latest on:
- COVID-19 surging in Monroe County with most new daily cases since January
- Why are COVID cases so high across the Finger Lakes region? Local experts weigh in
- Rochester sets new yearly homicide record as community grasps for solutions to violence
- Rochester Correctional Facility set to close in 2022
- Greece Police Chief resigning in wake of crash, district attorney investigation continues
- RCSD proposes closing, merging schools to counter declining enrollment
- RCSD to station police officers outside schools to help curb violence