Rochester Rundown: Week of May 14, 2021

In a move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo weighed in on the Centers for Disease Control’s new COVID-19 masking guidance Thursday, saying it was under review by state health officials.

“In New York, we have always relied on the facts and the science to guide us throughout the worst of this pandemic and in our successful reopening,” Cuomo said. “We have received the newly revised guidance from the CDC regarding mask wearing and social distancing for those with vaccinations and are reviewing them in consultation with Dr. Zucker and our partners and health experts in surrounding states.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo authorized COVID-19 vaccination providers in the state to vaccinate people ages 12 to 15-years-old with the Pfizer vaccine. The news came in a Wednesday evening announcement from his office.

The governor’s decision comes the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 to 15. Cuomo said he instructed New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker alongside the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force to conduct a review of vaccine data to ensure its effectiveness and safety.

The governor said Wednesday that 50% of New Yorkers aged 18 and up are now fully vaccinated.

“To me, the most important metric now is the vaccine rate,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We’ve done 17 million shows statewide, which is phenomenal when you think about it. 60% of people 18-plus have at least one dose, 50% of those people are now fully vaccinated, but the vaccination rate of people coming in for the vaccine has declined. That’s troubling.”

The governor reiterated the state’s focus of targeting the youthful and the doubtful for the next steps in the vaccination effort.

“You don’t have to care about my opinion, you don’t have to care about my philosophy, but a fact is a fact, and the inarguable fact across the world is that as vaccination goes up, positivity goes down,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Police say three people were shot around 7 p.m. Monday on Monroe, near Sumner Park. They say a 31-year-old man who was shot is in critical condition at Strong Memorial Hospital. A 19-year-old woman and 18-year-old man were also shot and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

It was the second triple shooting on Monroe Avenue in just a matter of weeks. In an April 9th shooting, just a few blocks down from where Monday’s shooting occurred, three people were shot and one died from gunshot wounds.

Two people have been arrested in connection with a triple shooting on Monroe Avenue in April that killed one person and injured two others.

31-year old Kyrique Massey and 32-year old Sohn Travis have both been charged with second degree murder and second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Monroe Avenue and Woodlawn Street around 1 a.m. for the report of multiple gunshots. Upon arrival, they found Matthew Williams, 29, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man and a woman, both in their 30s, were transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center with what police say were non-life threatening injuries.

Both have since been discharged from the hospital.

New York State Sen. Jeremy Cooney (D-56) introduced legislation that would pilot a cash relief program in Monroe County.

The legislation was announced Tuesday after Cooney endorsed New York City mayoral candidate, and Universal Basic Income advocate, Andrew Yang.

According to officials from Cooney’s office, the pilot would include 1,000 low income households with children, chosen randomly from applicants resident in Monroe County. Those selected would then be provided $500 per month for the duration of the two-year pilot program.

According to Cooney, the bill would require data gathering and analysis on how the additional income impacted health, stress levels, and mental health of participants in the program.

Known formally as Senate Bill S6361, is still in the committee phase and is yet to be scheduled for a discussion in the New York State Senate.

After last season’s run to the AFC Championship Game, the Bills were rewarded with four primetime games in the NFL’s 2021 schedule release.

The Bills are scheduled to play on Monday Night Football twice and Sunday Night Football once. They’ll also head to New Orleans for a Thanksgiving night game against the Saints.

Only one of the primetime games is at home: The Bills host the Patriots on Monday, Dec. 6. The Bills will travel to Kansas City and Tennessee for Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in consecutive weeks on Oct. 10 and 18.

Many people are already looking forward to the second weekend of the lilac festival — after its successful first weekend. Despite small changes to adhere to pandemic safety guidelines, festival organizers said kickoff weekend was a success.

Producer Jeff Springut said it’s great to see people out again.

“The flowers are in bloom, the kids had a good time at the kid zone, our Craft beer Expo sold out on Saturday and we actually added a second Craft Beer Expo with all new beers this coming Saturday,” he said.

This year’s new addition, the Lilac Bistro tent was full of people enjoying live music, food, and drinks. Tickets can be purchased in groups of 4, 5, or 6 and each ticket reserves a table.

Organizers of Fairport Canal Days announced that this year’s events will be taking place on June 5 and June 6.

Festival organizers announced the dates earlier this year, but said it’s all subject to change as they worked to navigate the festival guidance. However on Wednesday mornings, the official announcement came.

According to organizers, the festival will occupy a “smaller footprints” with all activities taking place north of the canal. The festival will also have about half the usual numbers of artisans and craft vendors. Organizers are also encouraging attendees to wear masks at the event.

Vendors will also be placed along Liftbridge Lane East, North Main Street, and Railroad Street and are expected to meet social distancing guidelines. According to organizers, the festival will be capped at 11,956 attendees.

“The return of Fairport Canal Days is an encouraging sign that we’re slowly but surely returning to getting back to normal,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said during the announcement on Wednesday.

Organizers released the following facts on what to expect for this year’s Fairport Canal Days:

The festival will occupy a smaller footprint, with all activities taking place north of the canal

There will be about half the usual number of artisans, crafts vendors

Primary controlled site hubs will be in the Box Factory, Fairport Junction, the Cannery, and North Main parking lots

Vendors will also be placed along Liftbridge Lane East, North Main Street, and Railroad Street

All placements will meet current social distancing guidelines

All vendors will observe current social distancing guidelines

Guests attending the festival are asked to observe and respect social distancing guidelines

Festival capacity is capped at 11,956 and will be monitored by police and security staff on the ground and via drone.

Festival parking will be available in municipal lots off South Main Street. Pedestrian access to the festival site is via the Parker Street bridge

Canal Nights and Duck Race events will not return in 2021

