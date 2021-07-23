Rochester Rundown: Week of July 23, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes!

Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps the past week’s top stories with everything you need to know, or might have missed.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and her husband, Timothy Granison, are facing new charges after an indictment was unsealed Friday, officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office announced.

They are each charged with criminal possession of a firearm, a Class E felony, along with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor and two counts of failure to lock/secure firearms in a dwelling — a misdemeanor in violation of the Rochester City Code.

Warren and Granison arrived at Monroe County Court for arraignment Wednesday.

The mayor and her husband both pleaded not guilty to all the charges they face. They were each released on their own recognizance.

The mayor swiftly exited the courtroom without addressing media.

Granison’s attorney, John DeMarco, filed an application to have the charges against his client dismissed. Granison also did not address the media as he exited the courtroom.

The mayor was previously indicted on campaign finance violations while Granison was recently arrested drugs and weapon charges after a drug bust.

Former Monroe County Supreme Court Justice Matthew Rosenbaum is accused of rape and forcing a female assistant to performing oral sex on him in his office multiple times over several years, a federal lawsuit says.

According to the lawsuit, the woman, who was a secretary to Rosenbaum from 2005 through 2019 was “compelled” to “perform fellatio” upon Rosenbaum approximately once per month beginning in 2005.

In the lawsuit, the woman says these acts were performed against her will, adding that Rosenbaum told the woman that these sex acts were part of her job and “required to assist him in relieving his stress.”

The lawsuit alleges that Rosenbaum threatened her employment, and also told her — while she was going through a divorce — that “if she wanted to retain custody of her minor son, she would comply with his demands for oral sex.”

While most of the dozens of sex acts alleged in the lawsuit took place in the judge’s chambers, the woman claims that Rosenbaum vaginally raped her in her home after work hours in November 2006.

In the lawsuit, the woman says Rosenbaum used demeaning terms to her, commented inappropriately on her clothing, touched and hugged her in the presence of others, and required her to perform personal errands for himself and family members during the workday.

Missing Parma man William Mason was declared dead Monday by officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Mason, 69, was last seen on Tuesday, May 25 around 10:30 a.m. near his home in the Town of Parma.

Last month, officials announced the case transitioned into a murder investigation after human remains were found in a fire pit near Mason’s residence.

Officials said in June then they believed the remains would later be identified as Mason, and that suspicion was ultimately confirmed by the medical examiner’s office.

“We can say that we have identified the remains in the fire pit that were on William Mason’s property and those remains do contain William Mason’s DNA and the medical examiner declared him deceased,” said Investigative Sgt. David Bolton.

Police say video evidence confirmed there was a fire in the aforementioned fire pit between May 25 and May 26.

“We do have video in the area and that video shows there was in fact a fire in that area in the late afternoon and overnight hours of the 25, which was a Tuesday, into the 26th, which was a Wednesday,” Sgt. Bolton said. “We have video that will show times leading up to the fire and the times after the fire.”

The investigator said there is no cause of death at this time as results from the medical examiner are still pending, and he couldn’t say if Mason was alive or dead at the time of the fire.

Sgt. Bolton said last month that there were two persons of interest who have spoken with authorities in regards to the investigation. At this time no arrests have been made.

After more than 40 years of offering local care, Hill Haven Rehabilitation and Transitional Care Center will close this fall, officials from Rochester Regional Health announced Tuesday.

Officials say several factors influenced the decision to close the facility, including “the shifting needs of the community, as well as growth of in-home and transitional senior living and health care options.” Officials say nursing homes across the state and country are also experiencing similar patterns.

Officials say The New York State Department of Health has approved Rochester Regional Health’s operational closure plan, adding that all Hill Haven employees will receive details of their new job placements within other parts of the integrated health system in the coming days.



New York State Sen. Jeremy Cooney (D-56) introduced a bill that would establish an adult-use cultivator provisional license for cannabis growers and help expedite the growing process.

Earlier this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law that made adult-use recreational marijuana legal in new York state.

A part of that legalized marijuana law meant the establishment of the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Sen. Cooney’s bill would allow farmers to plant, harvest, and sell cannabis to retailers throughout the state until that office was fully operational.

“This legislation enables New York cannabis farmers to put seeds in the ground, so that the economic benefits of legalizing marijuana are not delayed for another growing season,” Sen. Cooney said in a Tuesday press release. “We passed adult-use recreational marijuana with the promise of investing in communities most negatively impacted by the failed War on Drugs. This bill allows us to start fulfilling that promise by creating a supply chain of products for retailers in this new economy.”

Sen. Cooney says the bill sets up the provisional infrastructure to enable cannabis growers to begin planting seeds during the next growing season, so that the 2022 season’s economic benefits are not delayed.

That’s it for this week, we’ll see you next time on Rochester Rundown.