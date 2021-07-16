Rochester Rundown: Week of July 16, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes!

Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps the past week’s top stories with everything you need to know, or might have missed.

A Rochester woman is facing charges after police say she drove her car into the living room of a home on Thomas Street, sending five children to the hospital.

According to the Rochester Police Department, Jawanda Chandler, 47 of Rochester, has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and third degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, the children — all ages 2 to 13 — and a 36-year-old Rochester woman, were inside the home on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. when a 2010 Hyundai struck the house.

All five children were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to police, their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening. The 36 year old female was not injured.

The home was declared uninhabitable. The Red Cross has been called to assist the family with shelter and supplies. A GoFundMe fundraiser has also been set up for the family.

Chandler is due to appear in court on July 30.

Bail was set at $200,000 for Jennie Clark. She’s the woman police say killed her husband during a fatal accident in Ogden on the fourth of July.

Clark is facing a second degree murder charge. Police say the 42-year-old was intoxicated when she went into the wrong lane and crashed into a utility pole on Colby Street. Her husband, Matthew Clark, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal crash, according to Ogden Police, was caught on camera because one of Clark’s daughter’s used her phone to record it. That video has made this case unique.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen a murder 2 charged in a vehicular homicide for sure. And we see it more and more now over the last few years, videos, especially telephone audios and videos,” said Clark’s Defense Attorney Joe Damelio.

Damelio says he has seen the video and he called it “alarming.” He also said the hardest part of the investigation may be the rush to judgment from others if they see or hear the video.

According to the felony complaint, Clark was allegedly arguing with her husband at the time of the crash.

Clark has no previous criminal record. Police say her children are staying with family in the area and have been supported by the community.

This case is still in the hands of the grand jury and could wrap up by the end of this week.

Former Walworth Town Board member Karel Ambroz II, 57, was arrested Thursday and charged with Attempted Criminal Sex Act.

Ambroz was a member of the board at the time of his arrest. He resigned from his position shortly after the arrest was made public Thursday.

According to investigators, Ambroz used social media to attempt to meet a 14-year-old for sexual activity. Ambroz instead met an undercover Canandaigua City Police detective, who arrested him.

Ambroz since announced his resignation.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren returned to work Monday after a few days in the hospital recovering from salmonella poisoning, city officials say.

According to a city spokesperson, the mayor was admitted to an area hospital on July 5 and was discharged Sunday.

Officials say Deputy mayor James Smith “acted on her behalf as necessary and was in regular contact with the mayor throughout her hospitalization.”

New York State Assembly member Harry Bronson requested the New York State Thruway Authority to re-consider the inclusion of Chick-fil-A in its $450 million service-station modernization project via a letter Friday.

Construction of the redevelopment project to renovate all 27 service stations along the New York State Thruway will begin July 29. The project’s focus is a new food concept, offering customers products and meals from nationally recognized restaurants — such as Popeyes, Panera and Chick-fil-A.

In their letter to the New York Thruway Authority, several assembly members including Harry Bronson questioned the decision to add Chick-fil-A in the project’s plans by quoting the company’s history with opposing the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals and families.

“This move by the Thurway Authority, strikes us, as sending a message to LGBTQ+ communities that it doesn’t share the same commitment to their civil rights as New York State,” Bronson stated in the letter. “We are requesting that you re-examine the list of approved concessions for these rest spots considering Chick-fil-A’s action against the LGBTQ+ community.”

Bronson has started an online petition for organizations and individuals to sign. He said he plans on speaking with the Executive Director of NYS Thruway Authority sometime this week.

The City of Rochester is launching Rochester Community Power, a Community Choice Aggregation program that aims to move the city’s energy supply toward renewable energy.

This will allow the city to change the power source for residents to renewable energy sourced through the state.

Currently, electricity comes from RG&E, with a varying Supply Charge. Looking at this year alone, the daily supply charge has ranged from about 3.2 cents per kWh to 6.6 cents per kWh. With the Renewable energy program, the price will be fixed at 5.8 cents per kWh for 24 months.

“The previous rate is through your utility, which in our case is RG&E, and that’s a variable rate. So, some months it’s higher, some months it’s lower and you really don’t know what to expect in the next month. So that’s really the major benefit with the CCA program is that it’s fixed,” said Beath.

The new rates start in September. Eligible residents are by default enrolled in the program the city is mailing out opt-out forms if you do not want to participate. Leaders say the default enrollment is due to state guidelines.

That’s it for this week, we’ll see you next time on Rochester Rundown.