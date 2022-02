GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — Lovers of local history can now rejoice; The Livingston County Historian's Office has unveiled it's new book. It's called "Women's Biographical Review: Achievers, Leaders, & Role Models." The book features 200 women, all of whom have changed the lives of those around them, no matter the scale.

"Women's Biographical Review" is now for sale — at cost — for $28. It is available at the Historian's Office in Livingston County, and online here. The historians also say they are working on making the book more widely available at area libraries and book stores; and add that only a limited run has been printed, so if you want one, act fast.