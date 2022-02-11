ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes!

Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps the past week’s top stories with everything you need to know, or might have missed.

Masking indoors is no longer mandated by New York State.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the end of the rule Wednesday with COVID-19 cases on the decline. The state’s masking mandate in schools is still in place. The governor said health officials will re-evaluate that requirement after February break.

“I want to deal in the reality that we have a good picture that has been painted over the last few weeks; particularly as we are approaching the expiration date of this temporary measure that’s been in place for literally two months,” the governor said.

Counties, cities and businesses will be allowed to make their own respective decisions for masking or vaccine requirements if they choose to do so. Wegmans, Tops and the Blue Cross Arena are among some of the businesses no longer requiring masking in their facilities.

The state’s Office of Cannabis Management has a warning for businesses suspected of illegally selling cannabis — including the practice of “gifting” need — to stop now; or risk losing the opportunity to get a license in the legal market.

Some businesses have reportedly been selling a product or service — adding marijuana as a “gift” in return. Officials say this is illegal, and business owners who do it also risk facing substantial fines and possible criminal penalties.

We heard from many of you this week following our News 8 investigation into outlandish RG&E bills going out to a number of homeowners. RG&E said at least when it comes to Brighton, the town chose to opt-in to a green energy program, and there were some charges made that RG&E is now trying to fix. The issue comes down to charges for Source Power polar energy and meter readings, or lack thereof.

Source Power tells News 8 many of the costs customers are seeing are actually credits that were “misapplied over time that will need to be recovered.” Source Power says it is working with customers and RG&E to resolve the problem.

Local first responders are reminding snowmobilers to stay safe, after a snowmobile went into the Erie Canal Sunday. Six others were trapped on the ice when rescue crews arrived. One of the riders was hospitalized. The others refused treatment. According to the Coast Guard, snowmobiles and ATVs need at least five inches of ice to stay safe.

“So there’s no surefire way to determine whether its safe or not,” David Parsons, Boatswain’s Mate 3rd class with the Coast Guard said. “There could be signs if the ice is deteriorating, the standing water on top of it is a sign that it’s deteriorating and melting.”

23-year-old Pittsford native Chris Lillis won gold Thursday at the Bejieng Winter Games. Lillis, alongside teammates Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenefeld, placed first in the Olympics’ first ever Mixed Team Aerials event.

His ”back double full-full-double full” was given the highest score of any jump in the finals. This was the United States’ first medal in aerials since 2010.

The application portal for this year’s Summer of Opportunity in Rochester is now open. The program is a collaboration between the City of Rochester and community partners. It provides summer jobs for 14- to 20-year-olds.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans says this program can serve as a tremendous step in getting teens and young adults ready to take on the world.

“It gives them a great summer job opportunity, but also they’re learning all of these ‘soft skills’ that will carry over into adulthood,” Evans said. “Work ethic, respectfulness, teamwork, positivity, communication, listening skills, empathy, self-confidence, and problem-solving. All of these are important skills that these young people will be learning while also getting a paycheck. This keeps young people out of trouble. It puts money in their pocket. But, more importantly, it sets them up for the future.”

A Rochester staple is coming back to downtown — the Tops St. Patrick’s Day Parade. This will be the 45th installment of the parade after a two year hiatus. It’s theme this year, the trinity and the shamrock. About 100-thousand people are expected to attend. It all starts at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12.