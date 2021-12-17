Rochester Rundown: Week of December 17, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes!
Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps the past week’s top stories with everything you need to know, or might have missed.
This week’s episode features the latest on:
- Gov. Hochul: New York to implement indoor mask mandate for public places, or require vaccination
- Livingston, Ontario Counties will not enforce new mask mandate
- City of Rochester taps barbershops, places of worship for at-home COVID test kit distribution
- Town of Greece announces Michael Wood as new police chief
- Former Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe pleads guilty to DWAI
- Rochester City Council approves Guaranteed Basic Income pilot program
- Pummeling winds hit Monroe County, cut off power for over 40,000 residents