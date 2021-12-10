Rochester Rundown: Week of December 10, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes!
Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps the past week’s top stories with everything you need to know, or might have missed.
This week’s episode features the latest on:
- Monroe County makes at-home COVID tests available for free, here’s where to find them
- FDA expands Pfizer COVID booster, opens extra dose to age 16
- Letitia James ends NY governor run, seeks reelection for AG instead
- Former Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe in court on DWI charge
- SUNY Brockport students stage protest as tension rises over racist remarks
- Nazareth College students stage protest over racism, diversity concerns
- Fire destroys tasting barn at Three Brothers Winery in Geneva