ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes!
Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed.
This week’s seven stories are:
- Procession, funeral held for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
- Members of the Rochester Police Department led a procession and spoke at the funeral for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz Monday.
- Man accused of killing Rochester police officer indicted on aggravated murder
- The Massachusetts man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz has been indicted on aggravated murder among other charges.
- Pittsford realtor indicted on kidnapping, assault, weapons charges
- Carl “CJ” Lore of Pittsford man was indicted this week on a bevvy of charges, including kidnapping, assault, and weapons charges.
- PAB receives more than 100 complaints of police misconduct in first month
- Rochester’s Police Accountability Board (PAB) has received over 100 complaints of police misconduct since accepting reports, officials announced Wednesday.
- Hochul earmarks bonuses in state budget for eligible healthcare workers
- As part of a statewide effort to strengthen the healthcare workforce, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a bonus program for eligible workers. It’s part of a billion dollar section of the state budget for qualified employers and employees.
- Amazon partners with SUNY Brockport, offers to cover employee tuition
- Amazon employees can now pursue a bachelor’s degree at SUNY Brockport for free, company officials announced Tuesday.
- Baby giraffe born at Seneca Park Zoo euthanized following medical issue
- The baby giraffe born at Seneca Park Zoo nearly 20 days ago was euthanized following a medical complication, zoo staff announced Friday.