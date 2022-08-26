ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes!
Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed.
This week’s seven stories are:
- Couple hosts conference denying racism, Juneteenth theme at party
- Responding to the allegations that they hosted a racist Juneteenth spoof party, Mary and Dr. Nicholas Nicosia held a press conference Tuesday morning.
- Full results: Local 2022 August primary
- In a typical year, several more primary elections would be on the ballot. The first primary was in June.
- Hochul announces new COVID-19 guidelines for schools, daycares
- New York State schools and daycares have new guidelines for how to handle COVID-19 exposures and cases this year, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday in a press conference.
- ‘He knows the district’: New leadership in RCSD
- In less than two weeks, students in the Rochester City School District will be starting off a new year with a new leader.
- Red Jacket student pleads guilty after bringing gun to school
- The 15-year-old Red Jacket student who brought a gun to Red Jacket High School in April pleaded guilty in court.
- City of Rochester modifies marijuana nuisance law
- The City of Rochester has modified its nuisance law to crack down on any business selling cannabis products without a state-issued license. This includes “gifting” customers with marijuana after they buy something else in any store.
- Daisy Flour Mill in Penfield to become brewery
- The Daisy Flour Mill has new owners, according to the town of Penfield. The permit says that the building is now owned by Rising Storm Brewing Company, which is based in Avon. The building had been vacant since 2019.