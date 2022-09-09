ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes!
Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed.
This week’s seven stories are:
- Age to buy a semi-automatic weapon raised to 21 in NY
- School employee facing charges after displaying gun in Odyssey Academy parking lot
- ‘I want justice to be served’: Victim’s sister speaks at ax murder trial
- Timothy Granison, estranged husband of former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, sentenced for selling cocaine
- Rep. Zeldin’s alleged attacker to remain in custody following federal hearing
- Hochul announces new COVID booster and updated mask guidance
- Anna Murray Douglass and daughter Annie Douglas honored with headstones at ceremony