- New regulations for concealed carry permits go into effect
- If you plan to apply for a concealed carry permit in the State of New York, there are new regulations you must follow to qualify.
- Bills release punter Matt Araiza after gang rape allegation
- A major public backlash coupled with the graphic details contained in a lawsuit alleging Matt Araiza’s involvement in a gang rape of a teenager last fall, left Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane little choice but to release the team’s rookie punter on Saturday.
- Rochester teen found dead after falling into High Falls gorge
- A 19-year-old city resident was found dead after falling into the High Falls gorge early Thursday morning in what first responders say was a “tragic accident.”
- As jury selection is set, a look at 1982 Brighton axe murder case
- The District Attorney’s office says they have 12 jurors and one alternate set to go. The remaining three alternates will be picked Wednesday.
- Confusion over re-opening of House of Mercy homeless shelter
- It’s been three weeks since a fatal stabbing attack at the House of Mercy homeless shelter. But plans to reopen are still not clear.
- Sticky Soul & BBQ on Culver Rd. in Rochester closes
- After over two years in business, Sticky Soul & BBQ has closed. The restaurant opened in the original location of Sticky Lips on February 20, 2020.
- Genesee Brewery’s Cran Orange Kellerbier is back
- The beer once labeled as the “Kolsch of fall” is coming to stores this week