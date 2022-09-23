ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes!
Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed.
This week’s seven stories are:
- Greece woman charged with murdering husband of 40 years
- Closing arguments in Brighton ax murder trial
- NY Attorney General: RPD sergeant murdered Rochester 911 phone operator
- Judge tosses all but 1 lawsuit in Brighton Whole Foods legal battle
- City of Rochester kicks off ‘Buy the Block’ program
- Bills ticket market soars post-home opener debut
- Hispanic Businessperson of the Year called a community leader, savvy entrepreneur and influential musician