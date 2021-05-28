Rochester Rundown: May 28, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes!

Rochester Rundown recaps the past week's top stories with everything you need to know, or might have missed.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Democratic primary challenger, City Councilmember Malik Evans went head-to-head in a debate on News 8 WROC Tuesday.

The debate, co-sponsored by the Rochester-area metro League of Women’s Voters, touched on issues in the Rochester City School District, the recent arrest of the mayor’s husband, police accountability, and much, much more.

The primary election is scheduled for June 22, 2021. Early voting begins June 12.

With just a few weeks left before votes will be cast, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is trailing her Democratic primary challenger, City Councilman Malik Evans, according to a new poll.

A new WROC-TV/Emerson College poll released Monday finds Warren trailing Evans by 10 points, 49% to 39%, with 12% of likely voters remaining undecided. The two candidates are set to go head-to-head in a live debate Tuesday on News 8 WROC at 7 p.m.

Evans’ lead narrows amongst “very likely” voters, 46% to 45%, while Evans has a much larger lead from those polled who said they were “somewhat likely” to vote, 59% to 13%.

In the poll, Evans has strong support from white voters, leading Warren 84% to 11%. Conversely, Warren’s support is stronger with Hispanic voters (63% to 31%) and Black voters (47% to 37%). College educated voters broke for Evans, 65% to 31%

When asked about the recent news of Mayor Warren’s husband being arrested, 83% of Democratic voters polled said they are following the story somewhat, or very closely. Only 4% of likely voters said they have not heard about the issue.

However, a plurality of voters, 39%, said the news of the arrest makes them more likely to vote for Warren. 2% said they were less likely to vote for her, while 36% said the news has no impact on their voting decision.

Local coronavirus numbers continue to improve each day.

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 93 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

With 81 new cases reported Monday, 94 Tuesday, and 86 on Wednesday, it was the first time since late October that Monroe County reported fewer than 100 new cases on four consecutive days.

The county is now averaging 105 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.5%.

The New York State Department of Health has revised the controversial daycare mask mandate that parents and state lawmakers pushed back against on Monday.

The mandate previously required children 2 years old and above to wear masksin daycare and camp settings.

A revision sent out Monday evening instead asks that daycare workers encourage, but not require children ages 2-5 to wear masks.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo traveled to Jones Beach on Long Island Monday to provide an update on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

During the briefing, the governor announced that based on current trajectories, all New York state schools will be set to reopen for full in-person learning come September.

“Our children lost so much as COVID struck our state. A year of socialization, a year of memories, and even more,” Gov. Cuomo said. “While teachers and school administrators did an incredible job pivoting to remote learning with virtually zero notice, there’s no denying the discrimination students who did not have the right equipment faced. With the way our COVID numbers are currently trending, there is no reason why our students should not get back to in-person learning as usual and we look forward to welcoming them back. If there is a change in the trajectory of the virus, we will revisit the decision.”

Moderna said Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12, a step that could put the shot on track to become the second option for that age group in the United States.

With global vaccine supplies still tight, much of the world is struggling to vaccinate adults in the quest to end the pandemic. But earlier this month, the U.S. and Canada authorized another vaccine for kids — the shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech — to be used starting at age 12.

Wednesday, the governor announced a new incentive for a chance for a younger New Yorker to win a full scholarship to a public college or university.

“Today we’re announcing ‘Get a Shot and Make Your Future,’” Gov. Cuomo said. “We will raffle off, on a weekly basis, full tuition, room and board scholarships to any public college or university for four years. It will be just among 12 to 17-year-olds who come in and get their shot. Tomorrow through July 7, and 12 to 17-year-old who gets their first Pfizer vaccine, we will award 10, four-year scholarships by a random drawing of those people who get the vaccine every Wednesday.

“It is an incentive for students 12 to 17 who are planning on going to college,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It’s going to be among a small population so your odds are good because it’s only the young population that has been vaccinated. Once you get your vaccine, you go to a website, you input your information and we’ll do a random drawing every Wednesday from that. People who received the vaccine earlier have a greater chance to win because they are eligible for every drawing, every week. It’s not just for those people who get it that week.”

The governor said that 12 to 17-year-olds who have already been vaccinated will still be eligible for the scholarship drawing.

“For the 12 to 17-year-olds, if you have received one shot so far, you will be put into the pool,” Gov. Cuomo said. “If you go to the website, and fill it out, you will be in the pool. Anyone who gets the first shot this week goes into the pool. There’s a drawing once a week from that eligible pool. Week two, whoever gets a shot gets added to the pool. Week three, whoever gets a shot gets added to the pool. Every week the full pool is eligible. The sooner you jump into the pool the greater your chances because you are in the pool for more raffles.”

You can sign up to be notified when the drawing begins on this website.

The good news for Bills fans in Rochester is that Sean McDermott said on Tuesday that holding training camp at St. John Fisher College this summer is still a possibility.

Reading between the lines, everything else might be the bad news.

McDermott called staging camp at Fisher this year likely a “heavy lift”. There are still a bevy of Covid protocols that are still scheduled to be necessary per the NFL for training camp. The Bills spent all last summer getting their home facility in Orchard Park ready to handle those protocols. They would be starting from scratch to do the same at Fisher.

That’s it for this week, we’ll see you next time on Rochester Rundown.