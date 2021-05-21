Rochester Rundown: May 21, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes!

Rochester Rundown, a new digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps the past week’s top stories with everything you need to know, or might have missed.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s husband, Timothy Granison, pleaded not guilty to drug and weapon charges Thursday in connection to a large scale and long-term local narcotics investigation.

Following a traffic stop in the city Wednesday, New York State Police executed a search warrant at the home of Mayor Warren and her husband.

Granison, 42, was ultimately booked into the Monroe County Jail after the search warrant was executed and arraigned Thursday morning in Rochester City Court.

The mayor’s husband pleaded not guilty to all three felonies he’s facing, including:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, third degree, class B felony

Criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, third degree, class B felony

Criminal possession of a firearm, class E felony

The judge released Granison on his own recognizance as bail is not allowed on these charges. He is due back in court on June 21 at 10 a.m.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren held a press conference Thursday to address her husband’s arrest, where she claimed her innocence and said the investigation was politically motivated.

“I find the timing of yesterday’s events, three weeks before early voting starts, to be highly suspicious,” Mayor Warren said. “There’s nothing implicating me in these charges today, because I’ve done nothing wrong.

“But we still need to ask ourselves ‘why?” Warren said. “Because they saw, as you saw, that momentum was building in our favor in the mayoral race, and I was going to be found innocent in my election law case, because I did nothing wrong. Let’s ask ourselves ‘why?’ At the exact time that the police were knocking on my door, the New York Times, all the way from Manhattan, were sending me an email asking me about this.

“Finally, we need to ask ourselves, if this is not about politics, why is Tim’s next court date June 21 — the day before primary day?” Warren said. “Now, that’s quite the coincidence. Now, when you figure out those answers to those questions, come find me, because I’ll be working.”

Rochester City Councilman and mayor candidate Malik Evans says he has not spoken with the mayor yet in regards to her husband being faced with drugs and weapons charges, but he says he doesn’t plan to either.

The councilman says this issue is a family matter that needs to be tended to. He also told News 8 Thursday that he didn’t have all the details yet, and needs to revisit some of the information that is out there.

“The city cannot use any distractions right now,” Evans said. “We’re coming out of COVID. We have a lot of trust to rebuild as it relates to Daniel Prude. We’ve seen the highest levels of violence in our city. Over 130, 140 shootings in the last five months this year. So we need to get focused on the issued at hand like a laser, and that’s what we’re focusing on with this campaign. That’s what we’re going to continue to focus on.”

Primary elections are set to take place on June 22.

Warren and Evans are scheduled to go head-to-head in a debate on News 8 WROC. The debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25. The debate will be televised live on air, as well as live streamed on this website.

Wednesday, emails were given to News 8 from the Rochester Police Locust Club, painting a more detailed picture of the night Mark Gaskill was shot and killed. Information the Police Union says the City of Rochester did not make available to the public.

Police Locust Club President Mike Mazzeo wants to know why this information, fairly basic details, were kept away. “Everything, quite frankly. I mean, everything was — and there was no indication as to why,” he said.

In summary, the emails say shots were fired from a vehicle that matched the one they pulled Gaskill over in, Gaskill also matched the description of the person they were looking for. Gaskill and a woman in the car were coming from the exact location where police say shell casings were found. Gaskill they say, gave a false name, eventually raising a loaded gun at officers and exiting. Officers firing back. It’s not clear if Gaskill ever fired. Those earlier shell casing found, matching his gun.

“There was enough information that easily could have been given to the public,” says Mazzeo.

Sources provided News 8 an email from the State Attorney General’s Office that directs City Hall not to publicly release any information about this investigation. Mazzeo says the City is free to release information, and he says they should.

“Especially when it’s relevant to an officer-involved shooting,” adding, “The AG’s office has said, the City is free to do their own investigation.”

Investigators say around 6 p.m. a group of protesters gathered near Glasser and Masseth Streets — not far from a deadly shooting involving the Rochester Police Department on Friday, when Rochester police shot and killed a man during a traffic stop.

Police say a group of about 75-90 protesters marched from Glasser and Masset to the corner of Child Street and Campbell Street.

Police say at about 9 p.m., a group of about 50 protesters stopped at Child Street and Jay Street and lit three construction barrels on fire in the middle of the road. At Jay Street and Orchard Street, police say the group lit more debris on fire in the road. Police blocked off traffic to these roads at the time.

Police say at midnight, 20-25 protesters remained near Jay and Orchard where they re-lit a vehicle on fire that was previously burned.

Tony DeSimone’s auto repair shop on Jay Street had Charred shells of customer’s cars Monday. DeSimone says he wants to leave.

“I have no business. People won’t come down here, they’re afraid they’re going to get shot and killed,” says DeSimone

Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a target date of May 19 for a “major reopening” initiative for New York state, including:

Most capacity restrictions lifted for restaurants, museums, retail, offices, etc.

Outdoor food and beverage curfew lifted Monday

Indoor food and beverage curfew lifts May 31

Outdoor gathering limit has increased to 500

Indoor gathering limit increased to 250

Indoor residential gathering limit increased to 50

New York state’s adoption of CDC guidance on masking and distancing for fully vaccinated Americans

Additionally, the outdoor food and drink service curfew was lifted Monday, with indoor food and drink service curfew scheduled to be lifted at the end of the month. Those lifted curfews will be in effect for catered events statewide as well.

Furthermore, Wednesday marks the New York state’s official adoption of the new CDC guidance on masking and distancing for fully vaccinated Americans.

A driver was injured and a house suffered major damage after a Spectrum truck crashed into it in Palmyra Monday afternoon.

There is major damage to the house near the corner of Stafford and Main in the Village of Palymra. Officials say the truck crashed into the front of it around 12 p.m.

Palmyra police say the driver of the truck was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The Red Cross tweeted they helped and provided assistance to one person and two pets. Officials say another cat is still stuck in the home.

Homeowner Karen Lattanzio has been living in the home for eight years. She said she first found out about the crash from a neighbor just before 1 p.m.

“I feel like I have a lot of love and support behind me, and if I just take it one day at a time, I’ll have a new home soon and all of this will be behind me,” Lattanzio said.

The ROC City Skate Park Downtown will be closed to the public from May 24 to May 28 due to concrete sealing.

The sealant will protect the concrete and increase the longevity of the park’s surface.

The City is asking residents to refrain from using the skate park during this time and to obey all posted signage and security personnel. The project is weather dependent.

That’s it for this week, we’ll see you next time on Rochester Rundown.