ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes!
Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed.
This week’s seven stories:
- RPD: Loaded gun in middle school, 14-year-old charged
- Two teens were detained Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into a loaded gun brought to the Academy of Health Sciences Charter School.
- Allure nightclub shut down after shooting, stabbing
- Rochester Mayor Malik Evans ordered the Allure Nightclub on Central Avenue to be shut down, citing two violent incidents happening there in October.
- House of Mercy reopens after deadly attack in August
- The House of Mercy reopened on Tuesday after being closed for three months. That closure came after a deadly machete attack on August 7, allegedly by one of the shelter’s residents; killing a resident, and injuring another.
- Irondequoit Town Board votes to censure Patrina Freeman
- The Irondequoit Town Board held an emergency vote Tuesday to censure a Councilwoman who spoke publicly about alleged mistreatment and threatened to sue the Town Supervisor.
- Douglass mural vandalized in Rochester
- A new mural featuring the wife and daughter of Frederick Douglass was vandalized, days before it was scheduled to be unveiled.
- Tom Golisano announces new business school in Brighton
- Rochester entrepreneur Tom Golisano announced on Wednesday morning the opening of a new business school in Brighton called the Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship.
- Early voting starts in New York
- Early voting in New York started Saturday, October 29, and runs for nine days through November 6th.