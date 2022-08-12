ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes!
Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed.
This week’s seven stories are:
- Firefighter to sue over racist ‘Juneteenth’ party
- Rochester Firefighter Jerrod Jones talked publicly Thursday about his intention to sue the City of Rochester and the Rochester Fire Department claiming they discriminated against him because of his race.
- Murder arrest made in ‘unprovoked’ attack at House of Mercy
- One man is dead after an attack at a homeless shelter Sunday. Another person was also hospitalized in the incident, with “non-life-threatening” injuries.
- Not guilty plea for man accused of killing RPD officer
- The Massachusetts man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz pleaded not guilty to murder charges Wednesday.
- Five-year-old dead, six injured, after car crashes into Red Creek in Wolcott
- According to New York State Police, seven people were inside a pickup truck around 5:00 p.m. when the driver lost control. The truck left the roadway and rolled, landing fully submerged in Red Creek.
- NTSB releases report on plane crash that killed Steve Barnes
- The National Transportation Safety Board has released a report on the October 2, 2020 crash that killed prominent attorney Steve Barnes and his niece.
- Mice pulled from water tank, town cites violations at Pines of Perinton
- After a fire in January displaced 65 people, tenants at the Pines of Perinton are still addressing living conditions they say are sub-par and unfixed. Further, the town has issued appearance tickets for multiple code violations — including rodents, water leaks, and various damages.
- Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Mendoza reappointed to 6-year term
- Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the reappointment of County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza to a six-year term Thursday.