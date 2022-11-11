ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes!
Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed.
This week’s seven stories:
- Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy seen driving away from area of fatal crash
- According to the MCSO, someone called investigators Monday to report a deputy seen driving away from the Saturday morning crash. Investigators say video shows a vehicle speeding, and a MCSO patrol vehicle with lights flashing 10 seconds behind.
- Full results: 2022 General Election
- Monroe Co. Election Commissioners: Results are accurate, reporting delays due to tech issues
- In short, the commissioners explained that the system got overwhelmed ingesting more data than normal. As part of a new state law, early voting and absentee ballots were being counted along with Election Day voting. This slowed the release of results, but held no bearing on the tabulations.
- Krauseneck sentenced to 25 years to life for 1982 ax murder of wife
- Krauseneck was found guilty on September 26 for killing Cathleen “Cathy” Krauseneck on February 19, 1982 on Del Rio Drive in Brighton. Investigators found the 29-year-old in her bedroom, with an ax in the back of her skull.
- Catholic Diocese of Rochester to pay $55m settlement to survivors of clergy abuse
- More than 450 sexual abuse claims were filed in connection with the case against the Diocese over the past three years, many of them in response to the Child Victims Act, which extended the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse cases.
- Rochester Police Accountability Board members call for official union recognition
- Employees of Rochester’s Police Accountability Board are once again calling on city leaders to officially recognize their efforts to unionize.
- Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to purchase Rochester cannabis operation
- It’s 2022, and rapper and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs is investing in Rochester’s cannabis infrastructure. According to a release from Cresco Labs, Combs, perhaps best known for his record “No Way Out,” is buying $185 million of assets from Cresco Labs and Columbia Care.