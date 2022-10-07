ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes!
Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed.
This week’s seven stories are:
- ‘$12 million speaks for itself’: Rochester reaches settlement Daniel Prude estate
- Criminal complaint details deadly gang war in Rochester
- Opening statements, testimonies begin in Kirk Ashton Trial
- Arrest made after bombs sent to Geneva Public Safety Building
- Rochester City School District audit: Student grades inflated
- Help wanted: What 45,000 Micron jobs in CNY will mean for Rochester region
- Home-growing medical marijuana now legal in New York State