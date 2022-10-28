ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes!

Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed.

Stories:

Former Hilton principal Kirk Ashton found guilty in sexual abuse trial

Former Northwood Elementary Principal Kirk Ashton was found guilty Monday on a majority of charges after allegations of him sexually abusing students.

Ashton was arrested in 2021 and accused of sexually abusing more than 20 male students during his 17-year tenure. He faced 50 criminal counts in total, including endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree sexual abuse, and second-degree sexual conduct against a child. He was found guilty on 46 of those 50 counts.

Opening statements began on October 4. The oldest victim who testified is currently 21. Ashton was charged with sexual abuse for incidents that happened as recently as Spring 2021.

Brighton physics teacher arrested on child pornography charges

A physics teacher from Brighton High School was arrested and charged Thursday after allegedly receiving and possessing child pornography.

Louis Carusone first worked at Brighton High School in 2001 before leaving to teach at the Rush-Henrietta and East Irondequoit school districts.

He was employed as a high school science teacher and basketball coach for Rush-Henrietta between 2002 and 2005. He rejoined Brighton High School in 2015 as a physics teacher, JV golf coach, and became the assistant boys’ basketball coach in 2017 and 2018. He advised the League of Brighton club in 2020.

According to a criminal complaint, Carusone shared a video and images containing child pornography on a file-sharing network downloaded by an undercover officer.

Investigators say, after conducting a search at Carusone’s Webster home and seizing multiple electronics, they discovered 11 videos allegedly recorded between August and October.

Mendoza: Monroe Co. hospital capacities are strained, here’s how to help

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza spoke on hospital capacities Tuesday, explaining that many regional hospital systems are at or over capacity. The commissioner, alongside other local health officials, outlined some reasons for this crowding, and laid out steps community members can take to help alleviate the strain.

The commissioner was joined by officials such as Executive Vice President of Strong Memorial Hospital Kathleen Parrinello, and Chief Medical Officer at Rochester Regional Health Dr. Robert Mayo.

One major reason for hospital crowding is the current staffing shortage for nursing homes, Dr. Mendoza and Parrinello said.

Monroe County Legislature votes to adopt controversial ‘Crescent Map’

The Monroe County Legislature voted 17-12 to adopt a controversial new redistricting map Friday.

The map — supported by Legislature President Sabrina LaMar, her Democratic colleague Rachel Barnhart, and Republicans— is known as the “Crescent Map.” It creates five majority-Black districts in Rochester.

“The crescent map has never been about the lines. The community is supportive of this map because of what it represents,” said Barnhart.

“Your vote will affirm your desire to create less diversity in the seats we are privileged to sit in,” said Democrat Yversha Roman, opposed to the map.

City announces up to $45K in roof repair funding for eligible Rochester homeowners

Applications have opened for Rochester homeowners looking for financial assistance to make roof repairs, city representatives announced Tuesday. Up to 80 homes in Rochester could receive financial assistance from the city as part of its Owner-Occupant Roofing Program.

Representatives said that eligible homeowners could receive up to $35,000 for a single-family home, and $45,000 for a two-family home. To apply, eligible homeowners can pick up and submit a pre-application by November 18 at their nearest Neighborhood Service Center (NSC).

Red Wings’ Frontier Field to be renamed Innovative Field

The Red Wings’ stadium will be getting a new name pending legislative approval, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Monday.

Bello held a press conference discussing the change Tuesday morning, alongside Rochester Community Baseball President and CEO Naomi Silver, and Innovative Solutions CEO Justin Copie.

Pending approval from the county legislature, the beloved baseball stadium located at One Morrie Silver Way will be known as “Innovative Field,” after Innovative Solutions, a tech company headquartered in Henrietta. Along with the name change comes $13.5 million in funding from the company. That money — along with an additional $12.5 million from New York State — will be used for improvements to stadium seating, new equipment, and other upgrades.

