ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many RG&E and NYSEG customers who have been dealing with billing issues with two companies are able to express their frustration throughout multiple outlets, including public forums and complaint forms.

The New York State Department of Public Service (NYSDPS) has an always available form on their website for customers to submit. The NYSDPS advises those who received a final disconnection notice from their utility to not use the firm, but to instead call their emergency hotline at 800-342-3355. The hotline operates Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, The NYSDPS hosted its first of many public forums in regard to its investigation into billing issues that customers have had with RG&E and NYSEG.

Those who attended the first public forum explained issues they’ve personally had with RG&E — examples of issues they have shared included bills not reflecting their usage, customer service issues, mistakes with RG&E reading their meters, and an extended wait period to hear back from RG&E.

The NYDPS will be holding more forums for those who were not able to join Tuesday’s first virtual meeting or Wednesday’s in-person forum at the Heritage Hills Society in Somers.

Rochester residents will have a chance to express their concerns at a forum on Tuesday, February 7 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Rochester City Hall Council Chambers.

An event in Binghamton will take place on February 8 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Binghamton State Office Building.

Public comments will be accepted outside of these forums, as well. The DPS says comments can also be submitted toll-free at 1-800-335-2120 or by U.S. mail and reminds the public not to reveal personal information in their comments.

RG&E has a form to submit on their website that is monitored during their business hours from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Their customer service line operates during the same hours, at (800) 743-2110.