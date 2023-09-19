ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster residents will soon learn more about the smart meters that RG&E will be installing throughout the year.

RG&E announced that they will be holding an open house on Wednesday to educate RG&E customers living in or around the Webster area — including residents, business owners, and municipal offices — about these upcoming installations.

The utility first announced these smart meters back in February and they hope to have these installations finished in the area by 2025.

RG&E said that they hope the smart meters will help customers with energy use and bills. This comes as the utility is under investigation by the NYS Public Service Commission over billing and customer service issues.

Back in June, PSC cut revenue from both RG&E and NYSEG for not meeting their metric targets for customer service. They lost nearly $15M in revenue. More recently, the PSC approved an audit of the utilities, which is a mandated process that every New York utility has to go through every five years.

The open house will be held at the Webster Town Recreation Center on Chiyoda Drive from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.