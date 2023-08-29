ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RG&E announced that they have temporarily shut down its Appliance Recycling Program, citing unforeseen circumstances.

According to RG&E, the program was reinstated in 2019 with a new third-party administrator. The utility explained that the administrator could not fulfill its agreement.

RG&E said that they have reached out to customers and are looking into alternative options for the program. Further updates will be revealed if the utility finds a solution.

The Appliance Recycling Program allowed customers with RG&E to have their old appliances picked up and recycled. The program was first offered back in 2011.

This comes months after both RG&E and NYSEG had $15 million of their revenue taken during an investigation into both utilities’ customer service issues by the Public Safety Commission.