ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RG&E announced that they will be hosting webinars in an attempt to help customers with their bills.

According to RG&E, these webinars will take place on December 5, 6, and 7 at 5 p.m. They added that these webinars will serve to share information on their programs and resources for customers.

RG&E faced backlash lately for issues revolving around their billing system and customer service. These issues led to an investigation by the Department of Public Service and a subsequent loss of revenue totaling $5.9 million.

In addition, there has been talk of turning RG&E into a public utility as grassroots organization Metro Justice has been pushing for funding towards a study. Both RG&E and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello criticized this push.

RG&E customers can register for these webinars by following this link.